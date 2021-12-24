COURT, Marilyn

COURT (Coombs), Marilyn Ruth



Marilyn Ruth (Coombs) Court, 70, of Alexandria, Virginia, died from cancer on November 24, 2021.



Marilyn was born in Chicago in 1951. Her father, Robert Paul "Bobby" Coombs was a Des Plaines, Illinois, firefighter who died in the line of duty conducting a rescue in 1962.



Marilyn was a 1973 graduate of the University of Illinois. She retired from the City of Beavercreek, Ohio, as their Director of Parks, Recreation, and Culture. Her work helped make Beavercreek the sort of place where people want to live.



Marilyn did needlepoint and cross-stitch with abandon. She received numerous awards and international recognition for her artwork. She was intensely proud to be a member of Nelly's Needlers in Virginia and numerous other needleart associations. As a Nelly, she stitched tirelessly for the annual internationally-acclaimed Woodlawn Needlework Show.



It was Marilyn's express wish that she be given no funeral, no memorial, and no tombstone. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Charles (Chuck) Court; her brother, Marc Coombs; nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Everyone who knew Marilyn will always remember her strength, her enthusiasm, and her forthright honesty.

