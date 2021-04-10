COURTNEY, Larry

COURTNEY, Sr., Larry J.



2/23/1942 to 4/2/2021



Larry Courtney, Sr. went to the other side on April 2, 2021, at his home in Ross, Ohio, he was 79. Born on February 23,1942, in Hamilton, Ohio, son of



Elmer Warren Courtney and



Anna Marie Courtney and a



beloved step-father George H. Clarkson.



He is survived by his twin brother Ronnie and Emmy Courtney and sister Betty Hannon.



He was married to Ruth (Johnson) Singleton for 18 yrs, having 3 children, Tena Kid, Larry Jr., Tess and her husband Doug Rhodus; 7 grandkids, Taylor, Bailey, DJ Rhodus, Chris and Becky Cox, Spencer Kidd, Dylan Courtney, Dakota and Abby Courtney; two step-children, Joseph and Roxanne Godbey; 4 great-grandkids, Tori and Riley Jones, Carter and Cooper Cox. Larry was self employed since 1962 in various service stations and garages in the Butler county area.



Doing Mechanic, body and paint work with wrecker service for 30 yrs. Managed a bar named Courtney's Pub on East & Maple ave, finishing up with Courtney's Classic Limo service.



Larry was a dedicated drag racer with numerous race cars that were weekly winners in the 1960's thru 1970's. He held the IHRA World Record for the class A/SR for the years 74, 75, 76 and part of 77 He held the 1/4 mile E.T. 9.19 seconds 1/8 mile E.T. 6.09 1/8 mile MPH at 118.11, he ran a 1930 high boy 426 Hemi powered roadster which was driven by his dear friend Hank Jatzek it was fast back then.



Larry also sponsored and managed Courtney Sunoco slow pitch softball club which won more than 30 tournaments, they were also 1973 friday night champs at Fords ball park and was runner up in the 1975 city series. He was also inducted into the Butler County 2016 Softball Hall Of Fame for COURTNEY'S EAST & HIGH SUNOCO SOFTBALL TEAM!!



Special thanks to Vitas Hospice and case manager at Mycare Ohio, Jamie McClanhan, Hangers clinic.

