COUTURE, NEIL

Neil C. Couture, age 32 of Riverside, OH, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. He was born January 11, 1989, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Steven and Nancy (Perry) Couture. He married his high school sweetheart, Brooke Hensley on October 21, 2017, in Tipp City, OH.



Neil is survived by his wife Brooke; two daughters, Gabryell and Logan Couture; his mom, Nancy (Kevin McClure) Couture; his Dad, Steven (Lisa) Couture; brothers-in-law, Kash Ratliff and Anthony Whittaker; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his Pepe and Meme Couture; Gram and Flo.



Neil graduated in 2007 from Stebbins High School, where he played football for the Indians. He received his Paramedic Degree in 2013 from Fortis College, and worked as an EMT for eight years. Neil started his own business in 2018, Coochie Coo's BBQ, and has won several local barbecuing competitions. His big three loves, which he shared with his daughters, were fishing, hunting and anywhere there was water. Neil loved his family and friends dearly, and will be greatly missed by all he encountered.



He never met a stranger and his personality was larger than life.



A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A funeral service will be held after the visitation at 4:00 pm at the funeral home.



