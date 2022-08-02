COUZENS, Brenda
Age 63, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Wednesday, August 3, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. (Mask Required). Interment West Memory Gardens. Live streamed service at 11 am. Link: www.facebook.com/StreamAll-
Services-102620271622310/.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral