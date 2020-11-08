COWAN,



Bradly A. Teaford



Age 44, of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, following an auto accident. He was preceded in death by his father, Byron Teaford, by grandparents,



Bonnie Schaurer, John &



Juanita Teaford & Charles



Cowan, Sr. He loved golf, computer programming, fishing, cooking and spending time with his family. Brad is survived by children, Rhett, Rhyne & Rhomi; fiancé, Lori Durham; parents, Becky & Chuck Cowan; siblings, Bucky Teaford Cowan, Courtney Conti, Beth (Bobby) McMahan & Brent Teaford Cowan; grandparents, Deo Schaurer & Pat Cowan; nieces & nephews, AJ & Aubree Conti, Ella & Alan McMahan and by numerous other relatives and friends. A WALK-THRU visitation will be held 4-7 PM Tue. Nov. 10 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Due to COVID, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the American Heart Assn or the charity of your choice. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to



www.gilbert-fellers.com.



IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

