Carol Ann Cox, 67, of Cave Creek, AZ, passed away December 18, 2023. She was born February 6, 1956, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Marcia and Ray Cox. Carol was a 1974 graduate and cheerleader of Hamilton Taft High School. She was a 1977 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and a 1992 graduate of Phoenix College in Neurodiagnostic Technology.



Carol is preceded in death by her mother and father and two nephews, Brian Thomas and Michael Ray Hastings, both in 2004. Carol is survived by her loving sister Donna (Cox) Hastings and brother-i-law Thomas R. Hastings, both of Cave Creek, AZ., and her nephew, Chad Ryan Dixon also of Phoenix.



A graveside service is scheduled for Tuesday, February 6, 11:00 am at Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery, 23015 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ.



In lieu of flowers on behalf of Carol, please send donations to marie@thefetchfoundation or The Fetch Foundation, 2570 E. Tanya Rd., Cave Creek, AZ, 85331, a 501C3. Visit Hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.



