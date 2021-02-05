COX, Elizabeth Ann



Age 61 of Franklin, Ohio, died on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Christ Hospital, Liberty



Campus. Elizabeth was born in Middletown, Ohio, to Donald and Evelyn Mae (Ross) Sellman on August 1, 1959. She worked at Monroe Veterinary Hospital.



She is survived by her husband, David Cox of 30 years; children Brian (Ariel), Emily, Adam, Alex, Kyle (Kelsey); grandchildren Jaiden, Nicholas, Carson, Elliot, McKenna, Oliver, and DaVinci; her parents; and brother Doug (Stephanie) Sellman.



The family will receive friends at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, on Saturday, February 6, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. Rev. Scott Robertson will be officiating.



