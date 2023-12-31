Cox, Ernest "Ernie"



Cox, Ernest (Ernie) Age 85 of Kettering, passed away peacefully Monday, December 25th, 2023, at Legacy of Centerville. Ernie was born on December 31, 1937, in Crossville, Tennessee to Cordell and Claudia (Woody) Cox. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Cox and his siblings, Eileen (Cox) Hoffman, Mrytle (Cox) Wells, Joseph Cox, Alice (Cox) Mours, Dewey Cox, and Fred Cox. He is survived by his brother Jim Cox, stepson Michael (Theresa) Esterline, grandchildren Michael Vance, Trisha (Glenn) Wellman, Tom (Jenny) Trapp, Tim (Sherri) Trapp, great-grandchildren Maximus, Calissa, Shayna, William, Emily, Owen and many nieces and nephews.



Ernie enjoyed many years going to their farm in Hillsboro, OH teaching his grandchildren to fish, ride tractors and race big wheels. He was an expert problem-solver, from car troubles, to computers, to televisions, to household appliances. His favorite book was entitled "Mechanical Engineering." He loved playing the Master Mind game with his granddaughter and solving puzzle games at Christmas. He always kept a bowl of chocolate candies and ice cream cups in the freezer for the great-grandchildren. You could often find him watching Gunsmoke while relaxing in his recliner, with the smell of fresh-cooked bacon throughout the home. He was a simple man, a man of few words but many ideas and a big heart.



At Ernie's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. His legacy lives on in each of us. In honor of Ernie, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be made to https://newcomerdayton.com



