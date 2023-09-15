COX, GARY DUANE



COX, Gary Duane, age 76, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023 at his residence. Visitation will be Friday, September 15, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Edgewood Baptist Church, 1010 West State St.., Trenton, Ohio 45067, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Keith Risner officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park with Military Honors by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio with Military Honor by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 218, 116 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral