COX, Nanna B. Ellen



Nanna B. Ellen Cox, 89 of West Chester, died Saturday, October 23, 2021. She was born March 25, 1932, in Irvine, Kentucky, the daughter of the late



Andrew and Iona (Duggins) Johnson. Nanna married Charles V. Cox on December 21, 1950, in Oxford. Nanna was a homemaker and she enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, canning, sewing, knitting and crocheting. She crocheted 100's of "Nanna's Noggin'



Covers" (sock hats for many hospital nurseries in the area). She is survived by her daughter, Roxanne (Randy) Welsh,



Liberty Township; grandchildren Ryan (Irka) Welsh, North



Carolina, Rebecca (Eric) Striet, Cincinnati; great-grandchildren Wyndham and Boden Welsh, Lucy and Layla Striet. She was



also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, an infant daughter Joanne, her parents, six brothers and five sisters. Visitation will be held Friday, October 29, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. Graveside Service 10 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, in Rose Hill Burial Park. There will be no procession to the gravesite. The family requests



attendees to wear a mask at the visitation and graveside



service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a



favorite charity. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com