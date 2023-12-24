Cox, Raymond J
Age 98, of Brookville, OH, passed away on December 17, 2023 in Georgia. He is survived by sons, Larry and Gary. Visitation will be on December 27, 2023 at Brookville Trinity Lutheran Church from 1011 a.m. with the service to follow at 11. Information and Email condolences may be left by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH
45309
https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral