COX, ROSE

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

COX, Rose M. ROSE M. COX, 77, of Springfield, passed away Saturday morning, September 19, 2020. She was born in Ross County, Ohio, on July 10, 1943, the daughter of the late William Edward and Donna (Stant) Havens. Rose was a devoted homemaker to her family. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John D. Cox; sons, Brad (Dawn) Cox of Thackery and Shawn Cox of Washington Court House; grandchildren, James, Emma, Sam, and Rebecca; sister, Sharon (Ronald) Watson of Hillsboro; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sons, Larry Havens and Gregory Cox; sister, Martha Rosenthal; and brothers, Clarence and Donald Havens. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Rose's funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with Rev. Chris Livingston presiding. Burial will be in Good Hope Cemetery, Fayette County. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com

