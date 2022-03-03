Hamburger icon
COX, WANDA

Obituaries
2 hours ago

COX, Wanda Jean

Wanda Jean Cox, age 88, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Wanda was born June 15, 1933. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Eva Meadows; sister, Jackie Bear; brother, Bill Hillan. Wanda is

survived by her daughters: Dee Downing, Judy and Dan Keys, Pam O'Shell, Bev and Ron Sallee, Margaret and Dan Fink; brother, Paul Corcoran as well as numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held later this spring and will be announced at a later date and time. Contributions may be made in

Wanda's memory to Hospice of Dayton 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the Cox family.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

648 Watervliet Ave

Dayton, OH

45420

http://www.tobiasfh.com

