COX, Wanda Jean



Wanda Jean Cox, age 88, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Wanda was born June 15, 1933. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Eva Meadows; sister, Jackie Bear; brother, Bill Hillan. Wanda is



survived by her daughters: Dee Downing, Judy and Dan Keys, Pam O'Shell, Bev and Ron Sallee, Margaret and Dan Fink; brother, Paul Corcoran as well as numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held later this spring and will be announced at a later date and time. Contributions may be made in



Wanda's memory to Hospice of Dayton 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the Cox family.

