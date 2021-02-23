COX, William R.



William R. Cox was born on June 13, 1925, in York, Nebraska, and died on February 6, 2021, in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the age of 95. Bill was a World War II Navy Veteran and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in



Mechanical Engineering. He was an industrial engineer at John Morrell & Co. for 34 years. He celebrated fifty years of married life with Miriam June Day Cox on March 16, 2020. He is remembered lovingly by family, friends and neighbors.



Bill will be cremated and his remains buried in Sioux Falls, South Dakota this summer. His life will be celebrated with a zoom fire-side service on February 28. For more information contact Trinity Lutheran Church in Mt Healthy at 513.522.3026 (p). Condolences and more information, please visit



www.avancefuneralhome.com