Coy, Allen R.



Allen "Randy" Coy of Hamilton, OH passed away Wednesday September 13, 2023 at Westover Retirement Community. He was born November 9, 1944 in Milan, Indiana the son of the late John Allen and Wilma Coy. Randy was raised on a farm outside Aberdeen, Indiana and farmed until his early 20's. After that he left the farm but the farm never left him. He was a faithful member of the Rivers of Life Church of God in New Miami. He never met a stranger. He worked at Stedman's Machine Shop in Aurora, Indiana before moving to Hamilton, Ohio in 1976. He worked at Mercy Hospital in Hamilton and Fairfield until 1996 when his health forced him to retire. Randy is survived by his two sons Randy J. (Dawn) Coy and Ron Coy; grandchildren Ashley, Lance, Joshua, Dustin, and Trevor; great grandchild Xavier Dean Allen Coy; and sister Elizabeth Banta. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Coy; and brother in law Paul Banta. The family would like to thank the staff at Westover Community for the care and work they did to make Randy feel at home, and to his church that uplifted him in visits and prayers. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Monday September 18, 2023 from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Wilma Jackson, officiating. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral