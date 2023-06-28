Coy, Gerald Wayne



August 2, 1944  June 18, 2023



Jerry Coy, 78, of Kettering, died on June 18. Jerry was born in Beavercreek, OH to Norman and Evelyn Coy. He was a graduate of Beavercreek High School, an expert marksman, and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Myron, his sister Peggy, and brother-in-law Ron Blaho. Jerry is survived by his niece, Rebecca, nephew, Curtis, and lifelong friends Doug and Anna. Jerry donated his body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. The family will hold a private service. Donations can be made to the Beavercreek Historical Society.



