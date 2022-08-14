COYLE, James

dayton-daily-news logo
James L. Coyle, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Aug. 10, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton after a long illness. He was born November 17, 1944, to Robert U. Coyle and Rozella M. Palmer. He is preceded in death by his brother Daniel A. Coyle and a sister Madonna. M. Elliott. He was one of 9 children. He had 3 brothers Robert E. Coyle, of Huber Height, OH, Timothy J. Coyle, of Spokane, WA, Thomas A. Coyle, of TX, 3 sisters Veronica R. Coyle Caron, of Sarasota, FL, Regina A. Coyle Baldwin, of Lander, WY, and Kathleen A. Coyle Weidner, of Kettering, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am on Tues., Aug. 16 at St. Helens Catholic Church at 605 Granville Pl., Dayton, OH 45431. Rosary at the church begins at 10:30. Viewing will be private. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home.

