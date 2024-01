cozart, Denise L.



Cozart, Denise L. age 83 of Centerville, passed away January 4, 2024 at St. Leonard's Retirement Community where there will be visitation at 10 am with a Mass of Christian Burial in the main chapel at 11 am on Friday, January 12th. For more information: go to the website of Westbrock Funeral Home



in Kettering, Ohio.



