CRADDUCK, Virginia

Age 98 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Kingston of Miamisburg. She was born on December 8, 1923, in Franklin County, Indiana, the daughter of the late David and Ida (Hileman) Yauger. Preceded in death by her husband Thomas F. Cradduck, and by 2 sons Gregory and Michael Cradduck. She is survived by her loving son Dennis Cradduck and wife Lorena, her granddaughter Mattie Cradduck, 2 great-grandchildren Layla and Ella, her sister Sandy Bommer and husband Robert, as well as other relatives and friends. Private services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Virginia R. Cradduck, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

