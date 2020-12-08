X

CRAFT, Imogene

CRAFT, Imogene

Age 79 went home to be with the Lord Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born March 12, 1941, in Perry County, KY, to James Garfield and Pearl Jane (Lawson) Arrowood. She was employed by the Middletown School District for 30 years and was a Girl Scout Leader. She loved her students and wanted to leave them with a special

final remark; "To all my students, I hope to meet and greet you all one day coming through my serving line up here." Imogene is survived by her husband of 61 years, Russell Craft; daughters, Rochelle (Ken) Coning, Roxanna Patrick,

Regina (David) Clark, Robin (Mike) McIntosh; son, Russ (Kathy) Craft; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Wonda Mulsberry, Joyce Kelley, and Eileen Walters. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Hallibe, Callie, Joanne, Darlene, Norma Faye; brothers, Hershel, James, Lloyd, and Gary. A

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the

Funeral Home at 1:00 PM. The family would like to give a

special thanks to Ohio Living at Mount Pleasant and Ohio

Living Hospice for the excellent care they provided to

Imogene. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery.

