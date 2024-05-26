Craft, Judith



Judith "Judy" Craft, affectionately known as Toots and Granny Good Witch, age 84, was called home to our Lord on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Hospice of Hamilton, Ohio. Judy, a woman of profound faith, was born to Edmund and Edith (Cook) Wolff on October 9, 1939, in Hamilton, Ohio. She was educated in Hamilton City Schools. On November 9, 1956, Judy married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Craft, and to that union five children were born. Judy was an avid lover of the Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. She also enjoyed camping, RV vacations, and spending the winters in Nokomis, Florida. Her biggest loves were her children and grandchildren. Judy worked for the Knights of Columbus and Hamilton City Schools cafeteria. She was a member of Queen of Peace Church, Knights of Columbus Lady's Auxiliary and a founding member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Osprey, Florida. Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years: Robert (Bob) Craft; sons: Donald and Dennis Craft; grandchildren: Christina and Terrance; parents: Ed and Edith Wolff; siblings: Pete, John, and Jim Wolff and Ann Butler. She is survived by her children: Susan Craft, Columbus, Ohio, Mike Craft, Hamilton, Ohio, and Linda Craft, Sardinia, Ohio; grandchildren: James (Jenni), Alanna, Dustin (Bridget), Aaron, Chris (Molly), Nick (Kala), Jeff (Tasha), Carrie (Ronnie), Melissa, Christina, Mariah, Ciarra, and Allie (Adam); 23 great-grandchildren; Judy has one sister with whom she was very close: Kathryn Hargrove of Crossville, TN; sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; dear friend Natalie Craft; her Kingsgate Park Family; and all of her loving friends. Visitation will be held on June 3, 2024, at St. Peter in Chains, 382 Liberty Ave. Hamilton, OH 45013 at 6:00 pm until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Michael J Colligan Lodge, 20 New London Rd. Hamilton, OH 45013.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com