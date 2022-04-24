CRAFT, Robert J. "Bob"



Robert J. Craft (Bob), age 80, passed away March 7, 2022, and



donated his body to Wright State School of Medicine to help others.



He was born in Dayton on



January 13, 1942, to the late



Howard Craft and Martha (Redelberger) Muth. In addition to his parents, he was



preceded in death by his



stepfather, Richard "Pappy" Muth and brother, Jack Craft.



He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Diane Craft as well as siblings, Bill (Glenna), Tom (Pat), Jim (Linda), Mary Schwarz, Betty Turvy, Chuck Muth (Tom), Mike Muth (Ann), sister-in-law Vicki Craft, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Bob served in the U.S. Army during the



Vietnam War. Much gratitude to the staff at the Dayton VA for their loving care of Bob. There will be a Memorial Mass at Holy Angels Church, Dayton, on Thursday, April 28 at 5:30 pm followed by a Celebration of Life at Marion's Piazza, 711 Shroyer Road.

