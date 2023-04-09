Craft, William

CRAFT, SR., WILLIAM F. "BEBO"



William F. Craft, Sr., age 75, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away March 15, 2023, at Mason Health Care Center, Mason, Ohio. Bill was well known as Bebo. He was born on Sept. 11, 1947, in Mt. Sterling, KY, (Montgomery Co.) to Herbert and Freda Craft. He was raised in Middletown, Ohio, and later lived in California, North and South Carolina, and Florida. He graduated in 1965 at Lemon-Monroe High School. He worked briefly at Armco Steel in the mill and later had a successful sales career with Chrysler. He was honored to have been ranked the number one salesman in NC/SC and was ranked in the top 10 in the U.S. He thoroughly enjoyed life and friends and had many entertaining stories that were mostly based on true events. He was a former member of Moose Lodge 501 and Eagles 3458. He also enjoyed going to the casinos. Preceding him in death were his parents, his son Michael Craft, grandson Addison Craft, and brother Danny Craft. He is survived by his son William Craft Jr. (Karen), daughter Karen-Craft Metler (Marty), and his sisters Roma Lewis and Becky Reffitt (Ray), seven grandchildren Stephanie Wolfer, Christopher Wolfer, Lindsey Preston, Eric Craft (Samantha), Megan Craft (Jordan), Mary Craft, and Brett Craft, and several great-grandchildren. A ceremony will be held at the Memorial Garden, Woodside Cemetery, 1401 Woodside Blvd. in Middletown, on April 29th, at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are welcome to attend the ceremony. There will be a celebration of life at The Central House of Brews, 2213 Central Ave., Middletown, following the memorial ceremony. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

