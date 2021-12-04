Crafton, James

CRAFTON, Jr., James



Harold "Jim"



Age 88 of Kettering, passed away on December 1, 2021. He was born in St. Joseph, MO, to the late Elsie and James H. Crafton, Sr. Also preceded in death by siblings Sharon,



Marilyn, and Bill. Jim is



survived by his wife of 53 years, Joan; children Michelle Losekamp, James E. Crafton, and Cara Williams; grandchildren Katie, Elaine, Jazmine, Mia, Jacob, Sabrina, and Rosetta; great-grandchildren Iris, Silas, and Sora. Jim studied at the University of Louvain in Belgium, and the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington, where he raised his family with his wife, Joan. They have lived in Kettering since 1998, where Jim continued his photography business. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am, Monday, December 6, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. Friends may visit from 10 am until the time of service. Burial in Calvary Cemetery.



Online condolences may be left at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com