CRAIG, Carolyn

CRAIG (Bozarth), Carolyn M.



Age 72 of Englewood, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, mamaw, sister and friend. Carolyn loved spending time with her family. She



retired from the State of Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation with nearly 20 years of service and also owned C.M. Limited tax services. Carolyn was a member of First Light Church in Vandalia, and a member of TWIG's and the American



Businesswomen's Association. She is survived by her husband of 28 years: Wendell Craig, son: Scott (Sally) Moore of



Englewood, grandchildren: Matthew (Dani), Nicholas, Mark, great-grandson: Maddox, stepson: Ronald (Barb) Craig of



Union, step grandchildren: Ronald (Jami) Craig, Kristina Craig, step great-grandchildren: Griffin, Bennett, Dillon, brothers: Gayle (Carol) Bozarth of Vandalia, John (Donna) Bozarth of Ft. Recovery, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was



preceded in death by her parents: Johnnie and Dorothy



(Tucker) Bozarth and nephew: Craig Bozarth. A walk-through visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday,



February 11, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, at the First Light Church, (140 Elva Court, Vandalia), with Pastor David Starry officiating.



Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Pleasant Hill



Cemetery in Union City, Indiana. If desired, memorial



contributions may be made to First Light Church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

