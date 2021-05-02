X

CRAIG, Lisa

CRAIG, Lisa Danielle

August 9, 1976 - April 25, 2021.

Lisa departed this earthly world and transitioned into eternal life surrounded by her loving family on April 26, 2021. Lisa is preceded in death by

her maternal grandparents,

Frederick & Ruby Craig; cousin, William Quisenberry; father Gary Mooty. Lisa is survived by her daughter, LeAsia & son,

Antonio. She leaves behind her mother, Pamela Craig; aunts & uncles: Gregory (Jane), Cynthia (Bobby), Barry (Mary) & June; her sisters and brothers: Charice, Tierre, Cicely, Chris, Brandon & Cameron; her nephews: Jeffrey & Jeremy; nieces: Nicole Moreland & Iyanna Craig; nephews: JR & Cole, Special Cousins: Tyrone, Lamar, Kielan, Janae, Tenisha and Lil Tyrone; honorary aunts: Janet & Clarissa; honorary cousin: Carla; honorary sisters: Yolanda, LaQuita & LaTosha. A long list of other loving cousins and friends. Walk Through visitation 1-1:45 PM, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at

H. H. Roberts. Private Memorial Services.


HHRoberts.com


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

