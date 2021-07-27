CRAIG, Nancy L.



Nancy L. Craig age 83 of Springfield passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021. She was born the daughter of Virgil E. and Louise M. (Crawford) Riley on November 18, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; husband Daniel M. Craig; 3 sons Daniel Craig Jr., Timothy M. Craig, and Rick Craig; brother James Riley; sister Mary C. Potts. Nancy is survived by her sons, Terrence Craig of Washington, and Mark (Ann) Craig of Springfield; daughter Linda M. Bruner of Springfield; 4 brothers, John Riley, Thomas Riley, Jerry Riley, and Richard Riley; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. In her spare time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, computer games, and Starbucks coffee. Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.




