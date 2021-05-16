dayton-daily-news logo
<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">CRAIN, Vincent Alan<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 61, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Memorial Services will be held 5:30 pm on Monday, May 17, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, <br/><br/>KETTERING. Family will greet friends one hour prior and <br/><br/>following service for a reception at the funeral home. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.routsong.com</u></font></p><br/>

