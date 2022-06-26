CRAMER, Joanne C.



Of Centerville, OH, passed away on June 23, 2022. Preceded in death by husband Jack Cramer; parents Emily and Harley Knouse; granddaughter Caitlin Parker; cousins Orville and Carla Limbert, Bonnie Lewber, and David Lewber. Joanne is survived by cousins: Tami (David) Parker and their daughter Hannah, Scott (Katherine) Allan and their children, Scott (Natanya) Allan and Christiane (Pope) Fabrizio, George Lewber and his daughter Shauna Lewber, and Linda (Richard) Lightcap; step-children Jackie (Steve) Wilcox and Denny (Jamie) Cramer; step-grandchildren Chrissy (Tony) Riegel and Scott; step-great-grandchild Dylan Sherlock; and numerous other cousins, family and friends. She also leaves behind her beloved dog Mindy. A Funeral Service will be held at 1pm, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Woodland Mausoleum Chapel, 118 Woodland Ave. Friends may visit at the Chapel from 12pm until the time of service. Burial will also be in Woodland Cemetery. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.

