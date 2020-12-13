CRAMER, Robert E. "Bob"



Age 87, of Englewood, OH, passed away on December 4, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. Bob was born on June 8, 1933, in Dayton, OH. He was the son of Bernard and Amelia (Pyles) Cramer. On June 16, 1965,



he married Joyce Cramer



(nee Reinhard).



Bob graduated from Chaminade High School. After his graduation, he joined Pitney Bowes where he worked as a



machinist. He later retired in 1995 after 30 years of service. For 50 years Bob was a loyal and faithful member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Dayton. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #500.



In his spare time, Bob enjoyed playing golf, bowling and working-out with the Silver Sneakers at the Y in Englewood. At home, Bob spent time helping Joyce with her gardening, feeding the birds and watching his hummingbirds at their feeders. He was an avid reader and enjoyed his favorite



author, James Patterson, and the Alex Cross series. Bob also loved spending time with his grandchildren.



Robert is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; daughter, Amy (husband Michael) D'Amico of Springboro, granddaughter, Anna R. D'Amico and grandson, Anthony M. D'Amico both of Springboro.



He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Cramer; sister, Pat Croft and brother, Bernard "Ben" Cramer.



Visitation will be held Monday, December 14, 2020, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the St. Paul Catholic Church, 1000 Wenger Rd., Englewood, OH. A Mass of Christian burial will immediately follow with Rev Fr. Tim Knepper officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.



Newcomer, North Chapel has the privilege of serving the family.

