Cramer, Sandra

Cramer (Barnett), Sandra E



Sandra E. Cramer 80, of Middletown, died on November 17, 2023, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born on October 29, 1943, in Middletown, OH, to William and Helen (Armbruster) Barnett. She worked for the Department of Defense as a Quality Control Inspector for 30 years. Following retirement, Sandra worked at Atrium Medical Center in medical records for 18 years. Sandra loved sewing and crafting and doing alterations for weddings and other events. Sandra is survived by her sister, Patricia (Don) Marconi; brother, Edward Donisi; nieces, Jennifer (Travis) Siders, Joanna Donisi; nephews, Robert Marconi, Matthew Marconi, Eddie Donisi, Anthony (Tina) Donisi; and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and Edward Donisi, Sr. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown with Father John Civille officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00AM. Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St. Middletown, OH 45042 or Warren County Humane Society, 230 Cook Rd, Lebanon, OH, 45036. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



