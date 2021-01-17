CRANE, Elijah

CRANE, Jr., Elijah B.



Age 92 was born in Dayton, Ohio, on November 24, 1928. At 8:05 am Monday morning, January 11, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton, he went home to be with the Lord. Elijah was a lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio. Graduate of Dunbar High School class of 1948. Member of the Dunbar High School 1948 State Championship Track Team. Inducted into the Dunbar High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Member of Prince Hall Masons Ancient Square Lodge #40 32nd Degree Mason. Retired from General Motors Delco Moraine Division. Member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where he sang in the Men's Choir and Sanctuary Choir. When he was in good health, he loved to attend Men's Bible Study. Elijah is preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years Virginia I. Crane; parents Elijah B. Crane, Sr., and Willie Mae Crane; four brothers Herman,



Solomon (Hazel), James, and Henry Crane; one sister Mary Crane. He leaves to cherish his memory daughter Karen Crane-Jackson (Kevin); the love of his life granddaughters Kourtney and Karah Jackson; sister-in-law Dorothy Crane and brother-in-law McKinley Henry (Shirley); Goddaughter Teresa Ecton and her daughter Eryn Ecton and Veleria Wilkerson; Godson



Christopher Hunter; a host of nieces, nephews, other



relatives, and friends who he dearly loved. Private family graveside services and military honors will be held at Dayton National Cemetery.



