CRANE, Virginia

CRANE (Green),



Virginia Ann "Ginny"



92, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was born in Dayton on January 7, 1930, to the late Charles and Clara Green. After graduating from Wilbur Wright High School in 1947, Ginny earned a stenographic degree with honors from Miami Jacobs College in 1948. Prior to starting a family, she worked as an Executive Assistant at Miami Valley Hospital. For the last 20 years of her career, Ginny served as the church secretary for St. George's Episcopal Church, where she and her husband were longtime members. She married John Richard "Jack" Crane on April 6, 1956. Ginny is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by son Douglas and daughter-in-law Tamara (Hopkins) Crane, son Eric and daughter-in-law Janet (Peters) Crane, daughter Sue Crane, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Ginny's life will be held at St. George's Episcopal Church on Saturday, August 6th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. George's Episcopal Church or Hospice of Dayton.

