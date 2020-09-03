CRANFORD, Minnie

CRANFORD (Jacoway), Minnie B. Age 83, departed on August 25, 2020, and was a native of Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by husband, Mark (MJ) Cranford and daughter Tonia Cranford. She was the daughter of the late Queen Isabelle Williams Jacoway and John Carl Hicks. She is survived by her step-sister, Lillie Mae Nixon; sons, Mark Dennis (Paula), Narleski "Lett" and Michael Cranford; daughters, Sabrina Cranford, Jeanine Cranford, Patricia Lynne (Johnny) King and sisters-in-law, Lucille Francis, Cassie Dunson, and Myrtis Chambers; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, along with nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Graveside Services will be held 3:00 pm Friday, September 4, 2020, at Woodland Cemetery with Bishop Howard Lee officiating. HHRoberts.com

