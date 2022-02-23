CRAPO, Wanda Lee



Age 84 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Wanda was born on



August 17, 1937, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Carl and Mary Hildred (Stahl)



Campbell. On January 20, 1956, she married her husband of 65 years, Clifford Alan Crapo, who preceded her in death on January 9, 2022. Wanda is survived by her daughters, Cindy



Thomas and Debbie (Bob)



Lambert; grandchildren, Brandon Thomas and Lindsey (Zack) Russell; and great-grandchildren, Chloe, Kaycee, Hunter,



Maddox, Allie, and Aurora. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Carl Campbell, Jr. and Marjorie Betz. A Visitation will be held from 12:30pm until 1:30pm on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service for both Wanda and Clifford will begin at 1:30pm on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Donations in Wanda's name may be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com