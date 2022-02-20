Hamburger icon
CRASE, Wanda

CRASE, Wanda F.

Age 83 of Xenia, peacefully passed away February 12, 2022, at her home. She was born March 16, 1938, in Breathitt, KY, to the late Sterling Vests and Susie M. Bailey. In addition to her parents, Wanda was

preceded in death by her

husband, Cigal Crase; lifetime companion, William M.

Baldwin; children, Donna K. Crase, Terry L. Crase and numerous siblings.

She is survived by her children, Margie Crase-Miles, Ronald D. (Mary) Crase and Rodney M. (Shannon) Crase; grandchildren, Denise M. and David Rapp, Tina M. Thompson, Jason M. Thompson, Kearstyn L. Crase, Justin Faul and Jason Faul; 8 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; sister,

Barbara Campbell and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Family will receive guests from 12-1:30 PM on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Beavercreek, 45432). A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 1:45 PM for a graveside service at Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia.

To share a memory of Wanda or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

