CRAUDER, Betty

CRAUDER (Briscoe),



Betty Jane



March 5, 1936 to April 4, 2022



Born in Lee County, Kentucky, Betty is sixth in a family of twelve children born to Hessye Tincher Briscoe and Charlie Lee Briscoe.



Betty is greatly loved and desperately missed by her daughters, Kim Crumrine (George) of Columbus, OH, Curtis Bowman (Kevin) of Dayton, OH, Wendy Natt (Ted) West End, NC, and her son, Rodger Patrick Crauder (Valerie) of Hamilton, OH; her nine grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 6 siblings and



innumerable nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor Betty with a donation to the Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1



A full obituary can be viewed at https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/memorials/betty-crauder/4892707/index.php.

