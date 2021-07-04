CRAVEN, Margaret

CRAVEN (McKeon), Margaret "Marnie"



74, passed away March 17, 2021, at her home in Kettering, Ohio, surrounded by family after a long fight with progressive supranuclear palsy. She has been interred at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton.



A memorial celebration will be held at 2 pm on July 9, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459.



Marnie was born February 16, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, to Patrick and Elizabeth McKeon. She graduated from St. Joseph Commercial High School in Dayton, in 1965 and spent the rest of her days enriching the lives of others and enjoying travel. She was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to countless.



Marnie is survived by her caring husband Michael; siblings John (Kathy) McKeon, Eleanor Littrell, Stephen McKeon,



Frances (Jack) Obringer, Joan (Tom) Lyle, Sheila (Tom)



Drummer; brother-in-law John (Debbie) Craven and sister-in-law Mary (John) McIntyre; children Matt (Kelly) Kline, Brian (Kristel) Kline, Nick (Denise) Kline, Mary (Joseph) Canzoneri, William (Patti) Morton, Thomas (Donna) Morton, Edward



Craven; 12 grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Patrick.

