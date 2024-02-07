Crawford, Betty Lou



Age 93, of Brookville, OH passed away on February 2, 2024, at Brookhaven Nursing and Care Center. Betty is preceded in death by her parents Jesse & Maude Crawford, sisters Carolyn and Margaret Mendenhall, brothers Richard, Dale and Gale Crawford and her life-long partner Alta Mae Michaelson. She is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, special friend Dolores Fahrney and many other friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to her aid Vickie Smith and to the staff and nurses at Brookhaven retirement community of Brookville. There will be visitation on Friday, February 9, 2024, from 11-11:45 a.m. at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH 45309 with a small service at the funeral home before we process to the Arlington Parrish Cemetery for the graveside service. Email condolences may be left by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com



