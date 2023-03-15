Crawford, Bonnie

Crawford (Young), Bonnie M.



Bonnie Marie Crawford, 82, Hilliard, Ohio, went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on the afternoon of March 12, 2023, surrounded by loved ones and family. Bonnie Crawford was born in Princeton, Indiana on March 6, 1941. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and, most of all, an anointed woman of God. Her Christian faith was such an essential part of her life. She served in the Church of God in Christ in various leadership roles, such as First Lady, district missionary, and worked in music ministry. In addition, Bonnie was a faithful member of The Potters House Church of God. She was preceded in death by her husband, Odell Crawford Jr.; her son, Shelby and her parents, Moses Young Sr and Gladys Young. She is survived by her children, Gloria (Kyle) Hinton, Nathan (Laurie) Crawford, Michael (Lynetta) Crawford, and Scott (Michelle) Crawford. Many others consider Bonnie as their Mom. She was also the oldest of 10 siblings. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and blessed by many great-grandchildren. Visitation is Friday, March 17, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at Rose Hill Burial Park at 1 p.m. Entombment will follow. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com

