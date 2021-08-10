dayton-daily-news logo
X

CRAWFORD, Charles

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CRAWFORD Sr., Charles B.

58, of Springfield passed away August 6, 2021, at SRMC. He was born on November 5, 1962, in Troy, Ohio. Survivors

include three children, Nikki, Dani and Charles Jr.; six grandchildren, Julianna, Angel, Adrianna, Ana, Adrian, one on the way; and the mother of his children, Angi. He was preceded in death by his mother and grandmother. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. You may express

condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top