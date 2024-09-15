Crawford, Grover



Grover Crawford, 81, of Sebring, FL passed away, September 2, 2024 at Vivo in Sebring A native of Millsboro, KY he had lived most of his life in the Dayton, OH area moving to Florida in 1992. Grover enjoyed golf, cards and dominos. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Bethel Crawford; children, Peggy Foland, Debbie Smith, Jack See, Michael See, Carl Crawford, Ralph See and Robbie Crawford; sister, Kathrine Busch; brother, Kelly Crawford; 19 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.



