CRAWFORD, James "Jim"
James "Jim" Crawford, 89, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born in Greenville, Ohio, on January 11, 1933, to the late Vernie and Myrle
(Miller) Crawford.
Following graduation from New Madison High School, in New Madison, Ohio, Jim graduated from Purdue University with a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1955, and from Indiana-Purdue University Fort Wayne with his master's degree in 1972. He spent his career working as a Registered Professional Engineer at ITT Aerospace/Optical Division for 29 years in Fort Wayne until his retirement in 1993.
Jim was an active member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne as well as the Maumee Masonic Lodge #725, F. & A. M. He was a member of the Mizpah Temple Shrine and the Scottish Rite. Jim was a life member of the
National Rifle Association, Indiana State Rifle and Pistol, and the Indiana Rifle and Pistol High Power in which he was chairman in 1974.
Jim was married to his lovely wife, Phyllis A. (Fisher) Crawford, for 67 years, and she survives him. Also surviving are his children, Roger Crawford, Elaine (Vic) Wheeler, and Larry (Angie) Crawford; as well as grandchildren Lindsay Crawford, Andrew Crawford, and Megan Crawford. He was preceded in death by his parents and also by his brother, Jerry Crawford.
A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held from 1 to 3 pm, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, 1499 N. Broadway, Greenville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Shriner's Children Hospital. Burial will be in the Oak Grove cemetery, Fort Jefferson, Ohio. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Crawford family at www.zecharbailey.com.
