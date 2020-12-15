CRAWFORD, Nancy Ann



"Nan"



Age 64, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday,



November 26, 2020, at



Kettering Medical Center. She was born September 12, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Homer and Helen Crawford.



Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by sister, Connie Crawford.



Nancy is survived by her brother, Gary Michael (Jeffrey Simon) Crawford; sister, Sue Duquette; niece and nephew, Glenn Hoffmeyer and Gretchen (Mark Roberts) Hoffmeyer; special friends, Carol (Greg) Duckro, Veronique "Ronnie" Stokes, Heidi Riffle, Barry Ryder, Amy Siler, Sandra Bowers, Betsy Brooks and George Punter.



Nan received her bachelor's degree from Bowling Green University and her Master's Degree from Wright State



University. She was an Interventionist Specialist with Dayton City Schools. Nan received the Dayton Teacher of the Year award for the 2016-2017 school year. She was Director of Camp Emanuel, a special needs day and overnight camp since 1994.



She was very generous and would put everyone's needs before her own. Nan was a devoted friend and touched many lives as a teacher, friend and in the special needs community.



Friends and family will have a service for Nan in the spring of 2021.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Emanuel in her memory: 6453 Lander Lane, Centerville Ohio, 45459.

