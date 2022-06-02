CRAYCRAFT (Capper), Gloria Fae



GLORIA FAE (CAPPER) CRAYCRAFT, 84, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in the



Brandon, Florida, Regional



Medical Center following a long term illness. She was born in Chesapeake, Ohio, on April 23, 1938, daughter of the late Lawrence and Edna (Johnson) Capper. She was retired from Ponderosa Steakhouse and was a lifetime member of the East High Street Church of Christ in Springfield, Ohio. Gloria was married for 55 years to the late Paul R. Craycraft. She was



preceded in death by three sons, Darrell P. Craycraft, Steven A. Craycraft and Ronald D. Craycraft. Gloria is survived by her children, Teresa (Paul Ciccarello) Craycraft of Riverview,



Florida, Gail (Floyd) Amburgey of Springfield, Ohio, Bryan Craycraft of Columbus, Ohio, and Mark (Grace) Craycraft of Pitchin, Ohio; sisters, Phyllis Heath and Joyce Capper; grandchildren, Amber McDonald, Brianna Amburgey, Jeremy, Jacob and Nathan; several great-grandhchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on



Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 2:00pm in the LITTLETON & RUE



FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Philip Grear officiating.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



