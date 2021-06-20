dayton-daily-news logo
CRAYCRAFT, Jake

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

Age 65, of Springfield, died on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Friends may call on Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 3PM - 5PM where services will be held at 5PM. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.




Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

