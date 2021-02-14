CRAYCRAFT, Patricia Ann



Age 74, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021. She was born November 26, 1946, in Middletown, OH, to Elmer and Treva (Prater) Gross. She worked in the Manual Department of Mound for 20 years. She was a dedicated member of Towne Church and loved reading, baking, and gardening. Patricia is survived by her children, Christine (Brian) Combs, Matthew (Barbara) Craycraft; grandchildren, Brandon, Megan,



McKenna, William; mother, Treva Gross; brother, Jim (Nancy) Gross; sisters, Karen (Lanier) Norton, Kathy (Steve) Boston; special friends Ken (Sondra) Wadness; and numerous family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Elmer Gross; husband, Ken Craycraft; and grandson, Neil Combs. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 11:00 AM at Fairmound Cemetery (West Elkton) with Ken Wadness officiating. Memorial Donations may be made to Towne Church, 3722 Towne Blvd., Middletown, OH 45005 in memory of Patricia. Condolences may be sent to the family a



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



