CREECH, Betty L.



Age 84, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021. She was born in Campton, KY, on July 4, 1937, to her parents, Lona and Pearl (Landrum) Spencer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Noah Creech; and sister, Marie Centers. Betty is survived by her son, Jimmy (Anna) Creech of Fort Wayne, IN; granddaughters,



Alicia and Elena; sister, Elma Tingle of La Grange, KY; and nieces and nephews. Betty was a loving mother, grandmother and wife who helped many working families throughout the years by babysitting their children. Prior to going into a nursing home, she was an active member of the Full Gospel Outreach in Middletown, OH. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Rogers Funeral Home, 110 W. Main St., Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday also at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Cedar Hill Cemetery.



