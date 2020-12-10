CREECH, Mary



Mary Creech age 97 of Hamilton passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. She was born on April 16, 1923, in Hamilton the daughter of the late Cornelius and Florence (nee Hipp) Steuer. Mary worked as a seamstress at Apparel Master for many years. She will be forever loved and remembered for her strong will and tenacity and her heart of gold. Mary was affectionately known as Nan by her grandchildren. She was married to Ralph Todd and he preceded her in death in 1971. She married Joseph Creech in 2007 and he preceded her in death in January of 2020. She is survived by five children Linda Williams, William Steuer, Gregory (Peggy) Todd, Gayle (Bill) Hardy and Steven Todd. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and friends. She was also preceded in death by her brother Frederick Steuer and grandson Matthew Todd. Visitation will be on Monday, December 14, 2020, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 12:00PM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM with Pastor William Steuer officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at



