CREECH, Robert "Bob"



Age 86, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren. He was born November 4, 1934, to



Ernest and Nellie (Phenis) Creech in Preble County, OH. He was employed as a



semi-truck driver for Maxwell Trucking Company for 22



years. He was a beloved



husband and friend. He was a member of Gratis United



Methodist Church. He enjoyed college football and NASCAR



racing and was a past member of Eaton Motorcycle Club. Bob is survived by his wife of 18 years, Patricia (York) Izor Creech; step-daughter, Vicki Lynn Cunningham of West Carrollton, OH; step-grandchildren, Curtis (Miranda) Manning, Leslie (Carl) Hatton and Angela (Tony) Manning Lay; sisters, Vera "Vic" Creech of Gratis, OH, and Mary "Pug" (Dan) Weadick of Eaton, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the assisting care givers, Traci Miller and Sarah Randolf. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter Creech; and sister, Helen McClain. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, from 11:00 to 1:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home at 6850 Roosevelt Ave. The Celebration of Life service will follow on Friday, at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Wood officiating. Interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Butler & Warren, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Middletown, OH 45005.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



