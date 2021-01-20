X

CREECH, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

CREECH, Robert "Bob"

Age 86, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren. He was born November 4, 1934, to

Ernest and Nellie (Phenis) Creech in Preble County, OH. He was employed as a

semi-truck driver for Maxwell Trucking Company for 22

years. He was a beloved

husband and friend. He was a member of Gratis United

Methodist Church. He enjoyed college football and NASCAR

racing and was a past member of Eaton Motorcycle Club. Bob is survived by his wife of 18 years, Patricia (York) Izor Creech; step-daughter, Vicki Lynn Cunningham of West Carrollton, OH; step-grandchildren, Curtis (Miranda) Manning, Leslie (Carl) Hatton and Angela (Tony) Manning Lay; sisters, Vera "Vic" Creech of Gratis, OH, and Mary "Pug" (Dan) Weadick of Eaton, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the assisting care givers, Traci Miller and Sarah Randolf. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter Creech; and sister, Helen McClain. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, from 11:00 to 1:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home at 6850 Roosevelt Ave. The Celebration of Life service will follow on Friday, at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Wood officiating. Interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Butler & Warren, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Middletown, OH 45005.

Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.